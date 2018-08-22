EDUCATION

Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn

Move-in day for Temple and Penn students. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was an official move-in day for thousands of students at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania.

At Morgan Hall at Temple, new students were moving in by the hundreds Wednesday.

Five thousand freshmen and 2500 transfer students joining Temple's student body this week.

Lots of excitement and hope in the air.

Kevin B. Neilson of Northeast Philadelphia added, "I love the city, I'm downtown now. The hustle, the bustle, meet a ton of new people and try new things."

Lots of excitement in the new coed population as well.

Destiny Shembo from Charlotte said, "I'm excited. It's a long way from home, a new start. I'm excited to find myself in a new city and meeting new people."

For Kaitlyn Bui from Chester Springs, it'll be a challenge to avoid her brother who is an upperclassman.

"A little nervous but excited," she said. We asked her about her brother. "We've made a pact to avoid each other for two months, give me some time to get to know everything, "she added.

Across town at the University of Pennsylvania, President Amy Gutmann struck up the band as they welcomed over 2500 students and their families Wednesday.

"New students, almost 2500 new students and their families from every state in the U.S. and over 80 countries around the world and a lot from right here in good old Philly, "said Dr. Gutmann.

Dan Karrash from North Wales said, "I'm just looking forward to meeting new people. I'm excited about the football team and hopeful about the season. Hopefully, the classes go well I'm a little nervous about that."

For most students, their parents and their younger siblings, this day is a major moment in time.

The adjustments, the challenges, the experiences, it's a period for discovery on Penn's campus.
