EDUCATION

New app reports issues inside Philly public schools

EMBED </>More Videos

New app reports issues inside Philly public schools. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Healthy Schools Tracker app is a new way to report concerns inside Philadelphia public schools.

"With technology today, we are able to do things we could never do before," Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said.

Action News has covered the mold, asbestos, and vermin issues inside some city schools.

EMBED More News Videos

Deplorable conditions found in Philly schools: Chad Pradelli investigates on Action News at 11 p.m., May 10, 2018



Jordan says the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers launched the app with an eye on addressing the concerns that pile up in aging buildings.

"If we're able to identify a problem early enough and get that repair completed, it's going to save the district money," Jordan said.

Once you download the app, you can specify the problem, what school, and upload pictures.

"With the pictures, we're able to see immediately the severity of the problem," Jordan said.

Jim Creedon, a consultant working for the school district on operation and facilities issues, was brought on in July.

"It will be a useful tool, as long as the information gets to the district in a timely way, we are able to manage it in a timely way," Creedon said.

Creedon explains the school district already gets about 100 work orders a day, has been making progress, and is bolstering staffing levels to make more.

He says a mid-year budget adjustment has allowed the district to start hiring additional cleaners, roving crews, environmental response staff, and more in maintenance trades.

To be clear, the school district already has a protocol in place for reporting these types of problems. Officials say, while it works, they will be incorporating what they learn from this app into the way they do things.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newseducationphiladelphia school districtapp
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Bill proposes panic buttons in all N.J. public schools
High school club sues Pa. district over bible use
More Education
Top Stories
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Eagles' Chris Long wins Walter Payton award
Wilmington 6th grader to be president's guest at State of the Union
Bucks County man pleads guilty to smuggling turtles
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
Show More
Police charge man with killing his mother
Band of burglars break into cars, homes in Evesham Twp.
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Another Beautiful Afternoon
Officials warn of police impersonator in Falls Twp.
Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead
More News