LGBT

N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms. (Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
New Jersey has become the second state in the nation after California to pass a law requiring schools to teach LGBT history in their classrooms.

WABC-TV reports, under the new measure, public schools must include lessons about the political, economic and social contributions of the LGBT community.

The new law goes into effect at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

Governor Murphy called the law a step towards inclusion and fairness.
This legislation comes as the #ExposeChristianSchools hashtag started trending on Twitter. It was introduced shortly after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlgbtphil murphynew jersey newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LGBT
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
What is the Day of Silence?
More lgbt
EDUCATION
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Bill proposes panic buttons in all N.J. public schools
High school club sues Pa. district over bible use
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
More Education
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Third border tunnel leading north from Mexico to U.S. found
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Show More
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Super Bowl drivers reminded of new Pa. DUI law
Off-duty sergeant helps nab armed Little Caesar robber
Man arrested for killing mother's boyfriend in Upper Dublin
WATCH: Chris Long accepts Walter Payton Man of the Year award
More News