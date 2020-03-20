community journalist

NJ teacher makes daily videos for kids stuck at home during Coronavirus outbreak

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. -- Ms. Grayson already misses her students just a week after learning schools would close to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

She's a second-grade teacher at Molina Lower Elementary, a Mastery Charter School in Camden, New Jersey. But waking up to the smiling faces of students is no longer part of her daily routine.

She and her colleagues were trying to think of a way to keep students learning from home. That's when they came up with the idea of making daily video lessons on YouTube and Facebook.

Ms. Grayson decided to make some of her read-along videos available to the public. Now that all her friends have joined in, they are loading up their Facebook group, Learning with Ms. Grayson and Friends, with enough content to keep kids engaged until they're back to school. Anyone can join!

While students are staying home, some are losing access to resources like physical books. That's why Ms. Grayson and her colleagues reached out to Book Smiles Book Bank, The Salvation Army, and local Goodwill Industries to bring books to Camden food banks. Any Camden student who visits can take home books for free.

Visit the Facebook group to learn more!

