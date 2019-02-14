U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma lawmakers reject scholarship to help bullied children go to private school

EMBED </>More Videos

Oklahoma lawmakers reject scholarship to help bullied children go to private school. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 14, 2019.

There is a debate going on over how to deal with bullied students in one state's public schools.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma just voted against a bill that would have given those students another option.

Jessica Vissali says her son was repeatedly beaten at his middle school, prompting her to pull him out in favor of a private school.

Realizing that not everyone could afford that option, she worked with lawmakers to propose a taxpayer-funded scholarship program that would help other families afford to make that change.

"I mean we're going to get to a point if we don't start providing some other options, that parents and grandparents are going to be afraid to send their kids to school," says Vissali.

But the bill didn't pass, it never even got out of committee.

Opponents say while they understand the severity of bullying, it is not just a public school issue, and taking money away from public schools only hurts their ability to deal with it.

Supporters say they'll try again to get it passed.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldbullyingOklahoma
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
New dating app guarantees you a date within an hour
Another man caught on camera licking doorbell
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Parent: Substitute teacher told child his athletic wear is 'prison attire'
Pa. school board discussing later start times for students
School Closings and Delays
Strawberry Mansion H.S. counselor helping students pave new path
More Education
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
New Jersey State Police warning about phone scam
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
Show More
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
More News