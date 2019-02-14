Oklahoma lawmakers reject scholarship to help bullied children go to private school

There is a debate going on over how to deal with bullied students in one state's public schools.Lawmakers in Oklahoma just voted against a bill that would have given those students another option.Jessica Vissali says her son was repeatedly beaten at his middle school, prompting her to pull him out in favor of a private school.Realizing that not everyone could afford that option, she worked with lawmakers to propose a taxpayer-funded scholarship program that would help other families afford to make that change."I mean we're going to get to a point if we don't start providing some other options, that parents and grandparents are going to be afraid to send their kids to school," says Vissali.But the bill didn't pass, it never even got out of committee.Opponents say while they understand the severity of bullying, it is not just a public school issue, and taking money away from public schools only hurts their ability to deal with it.Supporters say they'll try again to get it passed.-----