Penn State University cancels spring break in 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State is erring on the side of caution for the first half of 2021.

The university announced it is pushing back the start date of the next semester and canceling spring break.

President Eric Barron said he wants to reduce the risk of COVID 19 spread through travel back and forth from campus.

"The later start and the elimination of spring break are expected to reduce the possibilities for spreading the virus, and we again have the ability to pivot our instructional modes and operations if necessary," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in an interview with Penn State News. "Faculty will have the option to choose their mode of instruction as long as it adheres to current health guidelines."

Barron said he hopes the extra time between new years and the new semester will allow time for students to be tested before returning to campus.
