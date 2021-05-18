Penn State ditches terms like 'freshman,' 'sophomore' for more inclusive titles

The university's faculty senate approved a proposition that recommends abandoning the terms "freshman," "sophomore," "junior" and "senior."
Instead, the senate suggests students should be known as first-year, second-year, third-year, fourth-year and beyond.
The proposition also calls for removing gendered and binary terms from course and program descriptions.
The changes are in an effort to be move inclusive and to move away from a "male-centric" academic history.
"Terms such as 'freshmen' are decidedly male-specific, while terms such as 'upperclassmen' can be interpreted as both sexist and classist. Terms such as 'junior' and 'senior' are parallel to western male father-son naming conventions, and much of our written documentation uses he/she pronouns," according to the bill.