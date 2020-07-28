Education

Philadelphia school leaders pivot, now propose all-virtual learning for fall

(KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia school officials say they are now proposing changes to the reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a letter to parents and families, Superintendent Dr. William Hite says leaders are proposing that students start the year online, with classes being held virtually through the first marking period, which ends Nov. 17.

"Students would then transition to the hybrid learning model as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support it is still safe to do so," Hite says.

The Board of Education will consider the proposed changes at its meeting on Thursday.

If approved, implementation of the revised plan would begin immediately.
