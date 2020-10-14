Philadelphia School District plans to begin hybrid learning option next month

The district intends to move to that model next month. Superintendent William Hite will release more details about the new safety protocols in place during a morning briefing.
"The School District will begin offering families the option to transition to a mix of in-person and digital remote learning (hybrid learning) for students, but only if the Philadelphia Health Department and our school readiness efforts support it is safe to do so," the district says.
Right now, school officials want all Pre-K through 2nd grade students to return to the classroom the week of Nov. 30.
But families would have the option to remain all-virtual.
Families of Pre-K through 2nd grade students will need to make a selection during a window of Oct. 26 to 30. If no selection is made, the student will remain in 100% digital learning.
The district says it is starting with the youngest students because "research supports that they benefit most from in-person learning."
Other grades would be phased-in, based on conditions, in the following weeks.
"This phasing allows us to carefully monitor health and safety practices in schools and ensure that COVID-19 conditions support continued in-person learning," the district says in its Hybrid Learning Selection Guide.
According to a schedule posted on the district's website, there would be three groups:
- A Students, who attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday;
- B Students, who attend in-person learning on Thursday and Friday;
- and 100% digital students.
On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely.
Teachers will deliver in-person instruction to the one group, and live stream to the other two groups at the same time.
"Schools that are unable to implement this model due to building capacity constraints, staffing needs, or other challenges will implement an alternative model that better supports student safety," the district says.
The district says, while this is their tentative schedule, the proposed hybrid learning plan and timing could change due to factors including the number of teachers available to teach in person, school capacity constraints due to social distancing, number of families who choose to continue with 100% digital learning, "and the impact of ever-changing COVID-19 conditions are all factors that will influence how, when and if we can advance in-person learning."
"At any time, the Health Department may require us to halt our plans or temporarily close a classroom, school or the entire district to help minimize the spread of COVID-19," Hite said in a note on the district's website.
The district says its goal is for all students to remain with their current teachers whether they engage in hybrid learning or remain 100% digital.
"We've invested $6 million in new technology so teachers can livestream lessons from their classrooms, teaching students who are at school in-person and students logged in remotely, at the same time," the district says.
For meals, the district says students will receive grab-and-go meals for their fully digital days on the last day of their in-person learning each week.
"I know that together we can rise to meet these challenges, just as we've done with every challenge we've faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began," Hite said.