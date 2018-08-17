Purdue University being slammed for temporary dorm set-up

College dorms can range from pretty basic to pretty posh, depending on your college.However, the latest photos of the temporary dorms at Purdue University in Indiana have people saying they look like something out of a prison setup, or boot camp.Purdue Exponent, the student-run paper at the university posted photos of the dorms on Instagram.They write, "with an excess of admitted students, Purdue University Residences continues to place some students in makeshift rooms in the basements and study lounges of residence halls around campus.The university claims their temporary housing system is pretty standard.------