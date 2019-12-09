Rowan University to hold meeting to address campus mental health following rash of suicides

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A meeting is being held at Rowan University on Monday evening in light of three suicides this semester.
A fourth student fell from a parking garage and survived last Thursday, though the school, citing confidentiality, won't say if it was a suicide attempt.
At 7 p.m. on Monday, the regularly scheduled Student Government Association meeting will be devoted to bringing together students, faculty and staff to discuss concerns about grief, mental health and available resources.
Some have criticized the school for not doing more to help students.
School administrators acknowledged a backlog in available counselors in years past but say the school has restructured its counselors.
Students in crisis are no longer waiting and the campus currently has 15 counselors for its roughly 15,000 students.
Rowan's president released a statement saying that they have tripled the number of counselors at the Glassboro campus over the last six years and are looking to add three more counselors next semester.
Approximately 100 students gathered last Friday to hold a vigil to remember the three students who died by suicide.
The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
