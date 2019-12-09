Education

Rowan University to hold meeting to address campus mental health following rash of suicides

By
GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A meeting is being held at Rowan University on Monday evening in light of three suicides this semester.

A fourth student fell from a parking garage and survived last Thursday, though the school, citing confidentiality, won't say if it was a suicide attempt.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, the regularly scheduled Student Government Association meeting will be devoted to bringing together students, faculty and staff to discuss concerns about grief, mental health and available resources.

Some have criticized the school for not doing more to help students.

School administrators acknowledged a backlog in available counselors in years past but say the school has restructured its counselors.

Students in crisis are no longer waiting and the campus currently has 15 counselors for its roughly 15,000 students.

Rowan's president released a statement saying that they have tripled the number of counselors at the Glassboro campus over the last six years and are looking to add three more counselors next semester.

Approximately 100 students gathered last Friday to hold a vigil to remember the three students who died by suicide.

The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationglassboro boroughsuiciderowan universitymental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Monday
'Fascist': Frank Rizzo statue targeted by vandalism
Willey Farms back up and running after massive fire
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Show More
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Man arrested after rehearsing mass shooting plot on video: Police
County may become US's 1st to bar new refugees
Three and Out: Ron Jaworski's Giants-Eagles preview
Musser family's Christmas light show dazzles in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News