Camden students get "Summer Boost" for academic and social growth

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After a year of virtual learning, the Camden City School District is launching a big summer effort to get students caught up ahead of the next school year.This year has taken such a toll on kids and teens, and that's why Camden students from kindergarten to 12th grade are getting access to in-person academic instruction this summer, and also other activities which they've sorely missed."Not only will the district's summer program help our students to bridge their learning loss, but it will also help provide social, emotional and very enriching social outlets," says Superintendent Katrina McCombs. "This is critical to the development of the whole child."From STEM, to literacy, to theater, dance, cooking, and graphic design, students say they can't wait for this summer."I feel like I needed this because I've been in the house for a very long time now," says Angel Leal, a student in the Camden City School District. "We learn better at school than at home and we can hang out with others in school. It's better than being by ourselves at home."The "Summer Boost" programs are five days a week, for four weeks at sites across Camden.The district is using federal grant funds to make this happen.They're also serving students a hot breakfast and lunch and adding special programs for bilingual and special needs students as well.