Philadelphia students protest after school board votes in favor of metal detectors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters have taken over a Philadelphia School Board meeting after a controversial 7-2 vote to require all of its high schools to use metal detectors.Currently, the Philadelphia School District says 46 of 49 of the district's high schools use walk-through metal detectors and X-ray scanners. Three do not. Board members who are proponents say all schools should uniformly use the security equipment.The District says last year security personnel using metal detectors and scanners confiscated three fire firearms, 5 BB guns, and 87 cutting instruments.The three schools that do not use the equipment are magnet schools. The schools are the Workshop School, Science Leadership Academy and the Science Leadership Academy at Berber.Some students in those schools working with the Philadelphia Student Union are highly critical of the measure before the board.They question the effectiveness of metal detectors. Some view the proposal as part of the so-called "school to prison pipeline," part of what they believe is a larger effort to intimidate minority students.Julien Terrell the executive director of the Philadelphia Student Union explained, "Students are walking up to their school the first thing that they see is a metal detector. When they go in there they don't feel safe, they don't feel like they are being treated like future leaders of society. They feel like they are being treated like criminals."