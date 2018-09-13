EDUCATION

Teacher wears same dress daily to teach students about sustainability

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher gives lesson on sustainablity by wearing same clothes for 100 days: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., September 13, 2018

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A middle school art teacher in New Jersey not only teaches her students about colors and creativity, she is also giving them a lesson on sustainability.

Julia Mooney teaches at the William W. Allen Middle School in Moorestown.

For 100 school days, Mooney plans to wear the same dress.

Mooney says the social expectation to wear a different outfit every day can result in both environmental and economic waste.

"The fashion industry is a huge polluter," she said. "It's very wasteful and for what? So we can look good every day?"

Mooney is currently about 7 days into the challenge.

For those of you wondering, Mooney says "yes" she does wash the dress and she also has a second one. She wears an apron during her art classes to avoid stains.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsrecyclingenvironment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
University to send college acceptances through Instagram
Celebrate 102 years of Roald Dahl
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
Mold forces closure of two Buena schools
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
New Jersey storm victims pay it forward to North Carolina
Ocean Resort-Casino offering free rooms for Florence evacuees
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
Show More
Delaware County man accused of assaulting two children
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to start $2 billion charitable fund
Jury picked for man charged in radio host's shooting death
Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera
More News