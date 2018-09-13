MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --A middle school art teacher in New Jersey not only teaches her students about colors and creativity, she is also giving them a lesson on sustainability.
Julia Mooney teaches at the William W. Allen Middle School in Moorestown.
For 100 school days, Mooney plans to wear the same dress.
Mooney says the social expectation to wear a different outfit every day can result in both environmental and economic waste.
"The fashion industry is a huge polluter," she said. "It's very wasteful and for what? So we can look good every day?"
Mooney is currently about 7 days into the challenge.
For those of you wondering, Mooney says "yes" she does wash the dress and she also has a second one. She wears an apron during her art classes to avoid stains.
