A middle school art teacher in New Jersey not only teaches her students about colors and creativity, she is also giving them a lesson on sustainability.Julia Mooney teaches at the William W. Allen Middle School in Moorestown.For 100 school days, Mooney plans to wear the same dress.Mooney says the social expectation to wear a different outfit every day can result in both environmental and economic waste."The fashion industry is a huge polluter," she said. "It's very wasteful and for what? So we can look good every day?"Mooney is currently about 7 days into the challenge.For those of you wondering, Mooney says "yes" she does wash the dress and she also has a second one. She wears an apron during her art classes to avoid stains.