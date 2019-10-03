Education

University of Delaware students living at hotels will not be forced out after all

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- University of Delaware students will now be allowed to stay in their hotel rooms one day after Action News learned they were being forced out for other guests.

The students were living out of the off-campus Embassy Suites because their new campus apartment on South Main Street is still under construction.

On Tuesday night, Newark mayor said that the students were being forced out so the hotel could honor previous reservations.

But that's no longer the case.

On Wednesday, Action News learned the hotels empathized with the students' plight and will not force them to move out.

It's not clear how they're handling the previous reservations that brought the situation to a head.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationhotelschoolhousingdelaware newsconstruction
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Check cashing store out $25,000 after heist in Oxford Circle
Police: Man may have tried to lured teen boy in Haverford Township
Man charged with burning baby's body, dealing meth with girlfriend
3 wanted in Victoria's Secret theft in New Jersey: Police
Video may be to blame for fatal Berks County crash
Show More
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
Thousands attend women's conference in Center City
2 Philly schools still closed due to presence of asbestos
US judge: Injection sites don't violate federal drug laws
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
More TOP STORIES News