University of Delaware students living at hotels will not be forced out after all

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- University of Delaware students will now be allowed to stay in their hotel rooms one day after Action News learned they were being forced out for other guests.The students were living out of the off-campus Embassy Suites because their new campus apartment on South Main Street is still under construction.On Tuesday night, Newark mayor said that the students were being forced out so the hotel could honor previous reservations.But that's no longer the case.On Wednesday, Action News learned the hotels empathized with the students' plight and will not force them to move out.It's not clear how they're handling the previous reservations that brought the situation to a head.