Watch Philly's Class of 2020 virtual graduation now, take part in 20 for 20 celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Class of 2020 is ready to graduate and you can take part in the celebration!

NOW: Watch the virtual graduation and the after-party on the School District of Philadelphia's site.

Seniors will don their caps and gowns from home for a virtual commencement starting at 11 a.m. Grads will also be treated to a remote after-party to make up for missing this year's prom.

After the commencement ceremony, the school district is asking Philadelphia to stand up and make some noise for the graduates!

At 1 p.m., Philly residents are invited to make 20 seconds of noise for the Class of 2020: "Applaud, play music, sing, whistle, honk a horn or even do that unique Philadelphia custom of banging a pot!"



Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who participated in peaceful protests in Philadelphia and has been out front in calls for social justice, will address the city's graduating class.

He will the be they keynote speaker at the ceremony.

In announcing Jenkins' appearance, the School District of Philadelphia said the New Orleans Saints' safety is "a leader on and off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads!"



The graduation will also include an original performance by a graduating senior, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, a video collage and more.
