11-year-old Philly Harpist is taking her talents worldwide

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- This young Philadelphia girl is a pro at playing...the harp!?
11-year-old Yatsar Matos wants to take her dazzling talents worldwide for a performance and master class in Vienna this summer!
Under the guidance of her mentors and teachers, Professor Gloria Galante and Ms. Suzzette Ortiz, she has been invited to perform with the Community Harp Ensemble. The group features other talented musicians from the West Chester and Bristol areas. The only thing standing between Yatsar and a life-changing trip is the cost.
The family has set a goal to raise $3,694 on their GoFundMe page. They have to reach this total before the trip in June.
Yatsar studies music at Artistas y Musicos Latinos Americanos (AMLA) School in Philadelphia. Founded in 2006, the school aims to develop young talent in North Philadelphia. You can read more about their mission here.
Yatsar's mother, Mariela Gomez, says she feels like screaming to the world about how unbelievably talented her daughter is! Yatsar's teachers assured that the success of children like her is much endowed to the support from their parents.
