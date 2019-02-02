Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire

Despite drastic efforts from a neighbor, an elderly woman and her dog were killed in an overnight house fire.Investigators are now trying to determine how the fire started.Flames were seen coming from the home just after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of Mulberry Lane in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County.Firefighters say the woman's neighbor tried several times to get inside the home, but the intense flames were too much.We've also learned that the flames may have spread because of a possible hoarding situation inside the home.------