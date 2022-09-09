Pa. Senate race: Dr. Mehmet Oz calls on John Fetterman for televised debate

The day after the John Fetterman campaign committed itself to a debate with opponent Mehmet Oz, the Republican was still lashing out at Fetterman over this issue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With exactly two months until the election, all eyes are focused on the Senate race in Pennsylvania.

The issues of abortion, the economy, and when we'll see a televised debate are top of mind.

Oz addressed the crowd at a rally in Springfield, Delaware County calling for a televised debate.

"That is your right as a voter. That is insulting to you that he's not pushing that agenda with me to make sure a debate happens," said Oz.

Joining Oz was former U.N. Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley.

"This isn't about party politics, this is about our country. This is about our love for our country and getting it back," said Haley.

"Every vote could really make the difference," says Al Schmidt of Committee of Seventy.

Neither party has a clear advantage in Pennsylvania.

"Earlier this year you had a significant number of democrats changing their party affiliation to Republican. After the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, that trend has pivoted in the other direction. In terms of voters changing their party to Democratic," said Schmidt.

At president Joe Biden's Labor Day event outside of Pittsburgh, the effects of Fetterman's auditory processing condition brought on by a stroke were noticeable.

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks at a campaign event in Springfield, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)

The Fetterman campaign contends he's ready for office and there will be a televised debate between the candidates, sometime in October.

Experts say voters are focused primarily on party.

"At the end of the day, people aren't going to be focused on Fetterman's health or Oz's residency in Pennsylvania. It's going to come down to the control of the United States Senate," says Al Schmidt.

Fetterman will host another in-person campaign event in the Philadelphia suburbs this Sunday. A "Women for Fetterman" rally will take place at planned parenthood in Blue Bell.

Fetterman says Oz is flip-flopping on the issue of legalized abortion.