Bucks County woman missing for weeks; investigators ask public's for help

DA Weintraub says from everything they've gathered, something isn't adding up, hence why they're asking for the public's help.

SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Law enforcement officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub held a news conference to bring the case to the forefront.

Officials say she vanished back on October 10 from her Sellersville home near the quiet intersection of High and East Church streets.

As you would imagine, it left neighbors there quite stunned.

"Everyone in the neighborhood, we've all been talking about it through text and things and everyone is a little freaked out. We want this solved as quickly as possible," said neighbor Marcus Bradham.

The DA says what can be shared about the investigation is limited. But did he say it was Capaldi's husband who last saw her.

However, it wasn't until two days later that her adult daughter reported the 55-year-old missing after losing touch.

The DA says nothing off the table.

"It's just been my experience that people don't go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident or there was some terrible foul play," said Weintraub.

He adds Capaldi's car, car keys and cell phone were left at home.

But she may not have been completely empty-handed.

"It was determined that a few of her personal belongings, including her wallet, was missing from her Sellersville home," said Weintraub.

Weintraub adds from everything they've gathered, something isn't adding up, hence why they're asking for the public's help.

"Capaldi has not ever been known to travel outside of the area by herself. She mainly stayed in or around her house in Sellersville unless she was running errands or with other family members," said Weintraub.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.