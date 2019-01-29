'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say

Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a cast member of the TV show "Empire." (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO --
Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a cast member of the TV show "Empire."

Police say the 36-year-old actor was walking early Tuesday when two people he didn't know started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him.

They allegedly struck the victim in the face with their hands and poured a chemical on him. Police say one of the suspects wrapped a rope around his neck during the attack before they both ran away.

The victim was able to make it to a hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago police did not name the victim, but TMZ reports Jussie Smollett was the target of the attack. Smollett plays Jamal Lyon on "Empire."

Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. They are looking for any video that may have recorded what happened, seeking witnesses and working to establish a timeline of events.

