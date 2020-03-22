EMT jumps from ambulance stolen from outside of hospital, sustains minor injuries, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said someone stole an ambulance from outside of the hospital and took it on a joy ride with an EMT still inside early Sunday.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. when someone jumped into an ambulance at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and drove away with one of the EMTs sill in the back of the ambulance.

Investigators said the EMT, realizing what had occurred, dialed 911 from his cell phone and then jumped out of the moving vehicle somewhere in the 10000 block of Meadow Lane.

Police eventually located the ambulance parked in the Philadelphia Mills Shopping Center on Franklin Mills Circle.

Officials said the EMT suffered cuts and bruises when he jumped from the back of the ambulance. He was treated at Jefferson Torresdale for non-life-threatening injuries.

So far there have not been any arrests made.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiastolen carambulancephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor orders residents to stay home
2nd coronavirus death reported in Pa.
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
AccuWeather: Clouds And Sun
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Eye experts say glasses, not contacts, can prevent COVID-19
Show More
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
2 men, teen shot in Tioga-Nicetown
More TOP STORIES News