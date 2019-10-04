2019 Philadelphia Film Festival: Tips & Fun Facts

So we have some tips and fun facts to help you navigate the 10-day festival.
ATTENDING THE FESTIVAL - TIPS
- Come Early - lines will form 30 minutes before scheduled screening. Films are not preceded by previews. No one is guaranteed a seat after screening begins, not even ticket of badge holders
- Lines will form outside, so remember to check the weather
- Be courteous to your fellow film lovers! No phones and no talking once the film has begun.
- Make sure to fill out the Audience Award ballot for each screening to let us know what film stood out this year, we'll announce the winner after the Festival
- The Festival Lounge - the Lounge (Khyber Pass Pub - upstairs, 56 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106) is a space for badge and ticket holders to grab a snack or drink between screenings and discuss what you've seen with your fellow Festival-goers
- Stay updated at Filmadelphia.org/Festival for the lastest on events, screenings, and guests
FESTIVAL FUN FACTS
Over the past few years the Philadelphia Film Festival has presented some of the most recognized and celebrated films including Best Picture winners:
- 12 Years a Slave
- The Artist
- Birdman
- Black Swan
- The Descendents
- The Hurt Locker
- La Vie En Rose
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Room
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Spotlight
- Green Book
Five out of the last 6 best picture films have had their Philadelphia debut at the Film Festival, screening alongside some of the best American Independents, documentaries and foreign films from around the world.
Over the past several years the Philadelphia Film Festival has welcomed a-list guest such as; M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis, Mark Webber, Dan Gilroy, Sean Baker, Damien Chazelle, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Zo Bell, Patricia Riggen, Jonathan Demme, Michael Moore, Charlie Kaufman, Tanya Hamilton, Paul Dano, Karen Gillian, and Joel Edgerton.
Each year at the Film Festival, the Film Society hosts dozens of classes from public, private, and charter schools for FREE weekday morning field trips to the historic Prince Theater for screenings of the best in contemporary independent cinema focused on relevant issues and excellent storytelling.
Tickets go on-sale for Philadelphia Film Society members on Friday, October 4 and to the general public beginning Monday, October 7.
Tickets may be purchased through the Festival website, www.filmadelphia.org/festival, in-person at the main Box Office at the Philadelphia Film Center, or over the phone at 215-422-4588 (Monday - Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.).