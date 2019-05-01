4DX movie makes it feel like you're in the movie

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- In time for "Avengers: Endgame," there's a new way to experience movies, by feeling like you're in the movie.Moviegoer Rob Leach of Norristown came to King of Prussia to see "Avengers" in 4DX. The theater simulated rain and wind while he was watching the movie."I've never been in anything like this. It's great, like being on a roller coaster," said Leach .The 4DX theater at the Regal United Artist near the King of Prussia Mall is the second 4DX theater to open in Pennsylvania. It opened about five days ago and the first 4DX theater opened in early February in the Regal at Warrington Crossing.The theaters are made to immerse moviegoers into the movie, with motion-synchronized seats with vibrations and special effects like wind, fog, rain, lightning and snow."I wanted to try out the new technology see what it's all about," said Marcus Anderson of King of Prussia.Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal, is looking to expand the number of 4DX theater locations to 85. Currently, there are more than 600 locations around the world."My chair's definitely moving, it's going up and back, it feels like a ride at Disney," said Karen Largent from Collegeville.A ticket to see a 4DX movie at the King of Prussia location costs about $12.50 more than a regular movie ticket - meaning around $24.20.