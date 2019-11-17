Come Together Festival puts Philly dance in spotlight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 40 dance companies from around Philadelphia are coming together for a dance festivalIt's the sixth annualcreated by the Koresh Dance Company."Anything that you could imagine about dance, you will see," says Roni Koresh, the company's Artistic Director. "You will see contemporary; you will see classical ballet."The goal of the festival is to provide opportunities for dancers as well as create cross audiences between the companies."For this festival, we have about 44 groups that are performing," Koresh says. "I try to make it as versatile as possible to give people opportunity to appreciate the variety of dance that we have in this wonderful city."The festival spans five nights and brings together well over 100 dancers to showcase different styles."To me, dance is life and life is dance," Koresh says, "It's always growing, always changing, always evolving."The Pennsylvania Ballet is among the companies performing."Where they're heading right now is incredible," Koresh says, describing the company's work as "really innovative and beautiful."Audiences will also experience the Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers."You're just transcended to a different place, and yet, at the same time, it's quite physical," Koresh says, likening it to a spiritual journey.Brian Sanders' JUNK combines dance with theater."It's one of the most fascinating, entertaining, breathtaking work," Koresh says. "It's very sensuous, very athletic, physical and witty."Koresh promises you will be amazed. The festival also includes the Rennie Harris Puremovement company."Rennie Harris is the king of hip hop," Koresh enthuses. "He's known all over the world. He has set works on the biggest companies in the world. Rennie is a true ambassador for Philadelphia."Koresh says he hopes audiences leave proud when they see the talent of local artists."Part of the mission of the festival is also to create cross audiences between the companies to create a more awareness of what a powerful, powerful city Philadelphia is when it comes to dance," Koresh says. "It's really incredible."Suzanne Roberts Theatre480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146