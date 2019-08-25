6abc Loves the Arts

'Gloria: A life' kicks off new season at McCarter Theatre

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
The McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton is opening its season with a play about feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

Titled Gloria: A Life, it was written by the theatre's longtime resident playwright, Emily Mann, who says Steinem asked her to write "the story of the women's movement through her life."

Two-time Academy Award nominee, Mary McDonnell, will play the title role.

"All through the '80s, she was the leading lady for all my plays; I just fell in love with her as an artist," Mann says.

The all-female ensemble cast portray the women who influenced Steinem throughout her life.

They are multiracial and multi-generational, women like Wilma Mankiller, the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation and one of her best friends.

The show will be staged in the center's Berlind Theatre. The first act provides insight into Steinem's personal evolution, using music and video clips from the beginning of the movement through present time.

The second act is an interactive talking circle with the audience participating.

"We are transforming the Berlind into a theater-in-the-round," Mann explains. "You're asked to respond how her story resonates with your story."

It is a motivating experience in which, "people start to look at how they want to affect change," Mann says.

Mann is heading into her final season at the McCarter Theatre Center. She says throughout her 30-year career she wanted to give a voice to the voiceless.

"It's been a huge mission of mine," she says. "And one I feel we accomplished quite beautifully."

Of this particular work, she says, "I think it's really, really important for us to be telling this story."

McCarter Theatre Centre: Gloria: A Life | Show Tickets | FB
September 6- October 6, Berlind Theatre
91 University Place, Princeton, NJ 08540
609-258-2787
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcenter city philadelphia6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
Young Frankenstein coming to Walnut Street Theatre
6abc Loves the Arts: 'Friday Nights' at the Art Museum combines art, food and fun
Rodin Museum's Garden Bar returns with a groundbreaking exhibit
6abc Loves the Arts: Mann Center has soul and Classics on tap for summer, fall slate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Teen shot in the back of the head in Southwest Philadelphia
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Police: Stone-cold ambush may be retaliation for double homicide
Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance erupts in flames
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
Show More
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Rocks thrown at SEPTA bus windows in SW Philadelphia
Man guilty of manslaughter in Stand Your Ground case in Florida
Crime Fighters: Who killed Malki "Perry" Lassiter?
More TOP STORIES News