ARETHA FRANKLIN

'No words, only tears': The music industry and the world grieve Aretha Franklin

EMBED </>More Videos

Aretha Franklin's voice and success garnered her the title "The Queen of Soul." (AP|Getty images)

DETROIT --
Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" has died at age 76.

After hearing the news of her passing, everyone from music industry icons like Paul McCartney and Carol King to Hollywood stars took to social media to honor her life and legacy. President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton were also among those expressing their condolences.



Former President Bill Clinton released the following statement.

"Hillary and I mourn the loss of our friend Aretha Franklin, one of America's greatest national treasures. For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. Aretha's first music school was the church and her performances were powered by what she learned there. I'll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans."



The Recording Academy released the following statement:
"Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music. Known universally as the Queen of Soul, she solidified her legendary status in the late 1960s with chart-topping recordings that included "Respect," "A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)," and "Think." During her six-decade career Aretha earned 44 GRAMMY nominations, 18 GRAMMY Awards, and was recognized by the Recording Academy on several occasions for her remarkable accomplishments as an artist and philanthropist. We were privileged to honor her with the Recording Academy's GRAMMY Legend Award in 1991, the Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994, and as the 2008 MusiCares Person of the Year for her extraordinary artistic achievements and charitable efforts. Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. "

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicmusic newsobituarycelebrity deathscelebrityu.s. & worldfamous deatharetha franklin
Related
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Celebrities who have passed away recently
ARETHA FRANKLIN
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
More aretha franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson to join Bruno Mars on tour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Colorado man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Woman killed on front porch of family member's West Phila. home
Police searching for family of boy found in Upper Darby
Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Show More
Shark attacks swimmer on Cape Cod
100 evacuated in Lower Moreland nursing home fire
Nick Foles not sweating Tom Brady handshake snub, respects Pats QB
33 years after MOVE, rebuilt homes finally ready for residents
Bus driver comforts child who had wandered off from home
More News