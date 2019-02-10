ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy for 'Sweetener'

In "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Ariana Grande, who this week publicly clashed with a Grammys producer, has won her first Grammy Award.

Grande won Sunday for best pop vocal album for "Sweetener." She was not in attendance at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept the honor.

In a tweet, she called the win "wild and beautiful" and thanked her fans for "being my main source of joy and inspiration always."



She also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo that had been edited to make it look like a young Grande was holding a Grammy statuette.


The superstar accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with Grande about performing at Sunday's ceremony. Ehrlich told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grande had told producers that she said she didn't have adequate time to prepare.

Grande blasted the comments in a social media post, saying she could have prepared a performance overnight.

Click here for a full list of Grammy Award winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ARIANA GRANDE
