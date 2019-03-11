Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to a few theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/3hToHKTois — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2019

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Some "Captain Marvel" fans have quite the story to tell.A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday."I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.