Drexel students win 2019 E3 College Game Competition

A group of college students are making us Philly Proud while showing the world they could help shape the future of the gaming world.

The video game developers at Drexel University won the 2019 E3 College Game Competition beating out more than 400 other submissions.

Jeff Mostyn (Team Lead, Lead Programmer, Design), Mark Hurley (3D Generalist, Design Lead), Michael Heffner (Programmer) and Joseph Brown (UX and Game Designer) created a game called "Sons of Ra."

It's a two-player tower defense strategy combat game where warring factions in Egypt compete to become Pharaoh.

A panel of industry professionals and experts selected the Drexel team

The competition recognizes the best in college and university game design, giving finalists the opportunity to show their games on the E3 show floor alongside Nintendo, Epic, Ubisoft, Capcom, Take Two Interactive, Bethesda Softworks, and more.
