"Directed with a quiet urgency by Peter Hedges, this gripping family drama stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges as a mother and son who must grapple with a history of addiction and broken promises on Christmas Eve. When Holly (Julia Roberts) told her son Ben (Lucas Hedges) that all she wanted for Christmas was to have him out of treatment and back home for the holidays, she never expected to find him knocking on the front door on Christmas Eve. 11 months clean, Ben assures her that he's doing great in his program and that this time will be different. Listening to her heart before her head, she wants nothing more than to believe him and welcomes Ben back home despite the protests of his teenage sister Ivy (Kathryn Newton) and his stepfather, played by the stalwart Courtney B. Vance. Eventually a yuletide détente is reached and, with several rules in place and Holly's jewelry hidden away, the reunited family cautiously carries on, even as all-too-recent memories of past broken promises and relapses threaten to spoil their seasonal celebrations. Returning from a church pageant later that evening to find their house ransacked, Holly and Ben head out into the crisp, chilly night - him, ruefully determined to make things right and her, steadfast in her hope that this time, finally, she can save him. An intimate, personal take on the effects of the ongoing opioid crisis, Ben Is Back makes one family's struggle so real and immediate it's easy to forget these are actors and not your own neighbors. Roberts gives a career-best performance as a mother torn between her abiding love of her son and the realities of the disease he's fighting against, while Lucas Hedges demonstrates once again that he's one of the most gifted actors of his young generation. Together, the two make Ben Is Back a riveting story of love, forgiveness and redemption."

"Detailing the extraordinary story of Philadelphia's own Teddy Pendergrass, this moving doc examines his brilliant career, inspiring story, and unique contribution to popular music. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Teddy Pendergrass rose to fame after landing a gig with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. Initially the group's drummer, Teddy's striking baritone voice and undeniable presence quickly moved him to the group's front man, responsible for such unforgettable hits as "Don't Leave Me This Way," "If You Don't Know Me By Now," "Love T.K.O," and "Close the Door." Striking out on his own, Teddy was an instant success, becoming one of the most in-demand performers in the world as well as the first male African American artist to record five consecutive platinum albums in the U.S. Poised to become the biggest R&B artist of all time, Teddy's career was threatened when he suffered a tragic accident, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down and changing his life forever. Featuring interviews with Teddy's family and friends, as well as industry legends including Stevie Wonder, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, and rarely seen archival footage, Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me is not only a tribute to the career and life of Teddy Pendergrass, but an affirmation of the power of perseverance, courage, and triumph over adversity."

