Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer to compete in 'Tournament of Champions'

The man who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy will be back on the game show this fall.James Holzhauer will compete in the "Tournament of Champions."He won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.The woman who finally defeated him, Emma Boettcher, will also compete in the tournament.Altogether 15 players will be vying for the $250,000 grand prize during the 10-day event that airs November 4 through15.Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions" airs on ABC7 at 7:00 p.m.