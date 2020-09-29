29th Philadelphia Film Festival: How to get, use your badges & tickets

Different Types & Costs

Getting/Using Your Tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Badges are available now for the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival which takes place both virtually and via a drive-in.The Festival runs October 23 to November 2.The Philadelphia Film Society is offering three levels of badges.The Streaming Pass costs $200 and $180 for PFS members and $150 Producer + Members.The Streaming Pass gives access to the full PFF29 lineup, including filmmaker talkbacks; freedom to browse full PFF29 lineup on your computer or TV, using Apple TV or Roku apps; ability to curate your lineup with the platform's "Watch Later" button.The Spotlight All Access Badge costs $300, but is automatically included on Director and above PFS Member accounts.The Spotlight All Access Badge gives access to the full PFF29 lineup, including filmmaker talkbacks; freedom to browse full PFF29 lineup on your computer or TV, using Apple TV or Roku apps; ability to curate your lineup with the platform's "Watch Later" button; access to Opening/Closing/Centerpiece screenings at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard (Tickets/Reservations still required); and access to exclusive pre-sale for PFS On Us screenings the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.The Premiere All Access Badge costs $600.The Premiere All Access Badges gives access to the full PFF29 lineup, including filmmaker talkbacks; freedom to browse full PFF29 lineup on your computer or TV, using Apple TV or Roku apps; ability to curate your lineup with the platform's "Watch Later" button; access to Opening/Closing/Centerpiece screenings at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard (Tickets/Reservations still required); and access to exclusive pre-sale for PFS On Us screenings the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard; a free Roku Premiere streaming device, allowing you to stream PFF29 films on your TV' access to premium parking at screenings at the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.Individual film tickets will go on sale in early October.Individual tickets cost $15 and $10 for PFS members.Opening, Closing, Centerpiece(s) cost $50 and $40 for PFS members.The virtual portion of the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival will be hosted through a platform called CineSend. Badge holders will receive invites to become CineSend 'subscribers.' This will give you the ability to login, browse the PFF29 lineup, and screen films.While how you attend the Festival is different this year, how you purchase tickets is not.You'll purchase tickets through the PFS website, as you have in the past.Once you purchase the tickets, you will receive two confirmation emails.The first email will be a confirmation from PFS.The second email will contain your screening information and your voucher code which will give you access to the film.On your computer:1. Click your voucher code. This will immediately redirect you to your film.2. Visit the PFF CineSend site and type in your voucher code under "Ticket Holders."On Roku:1. Note your voucher code.2. In the Philadelphia Film Festival Channel, type your voucher code in when prompted.Just like with the traditional Festival, the number of seats available for each film is limited. The PFS suggests that badge holders prioritize their films and watch films as close to the premiere times as possible.When you purchase a Drive-In ticket, you will receive a confirmation email with an attached PDF ticket, much like you would have to a past Festival. The PFS says to please make sure you have that email or the printed ticket ready when you arrive at the Drive-In.