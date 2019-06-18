Jeopardy! clue lets us talk about Eagles Super Bowl win again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It never gets old to talk about the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII win.True, it happened around a year and a half ago.And true, the Super Bowl MVP is no longer on the team.But we are not only the ones still bringing up the Philly Special and Jason Kelce's epic parade speech.Jeopardy! is guilty of living in the past - the glorious past - as well.On Monday night's episode of the Teen Tournament, the young contestants were met with the category 2018 ESPY Winners, in reference to ESPN's annual award show.The $1,000 clue was:"Once the backup, this Eagles QB won Best Championship Performance for his work in Super Bowl 52."The correct response: "Who is Nick Foles?"Ryan got it correct.Such a smart kid.Foles, now a quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will always hold a special place in the hearts of Philly sports fans.But with that said - Go Eagles!This year's ESPYs, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will broadcast on 6abc on July 10.