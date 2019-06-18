Arts & Entertainment

Jeopardy! clue lets us talk about Eagles Super Bowl win again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It never gets old to talk about the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII win.

True, it happened around a year and a half ago.

And true, the Super Bowl MVP is no longer on the team.

But we are not only the ones still bringing up the Philly Special and Jason Kelce's epic parade speech.

Jeopardy! is guilty of living in the past - the glorious past - as well.

On Monday night's episode of the Teen Tournament, the young contestants were met with the category 2018 ESPY Winners, in reference to ESPN's annual award show.

The $1,000 clue was:

"Once the backup, this Eagles QB won Best Championship Performance for his work in Super Bowl 52."

The correct response: "Who is Nick Foles?"

Ryan got it correct.

Such a smart kid.

Foles, now a quarterback with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will always hold a special place in the hearts of Philly sports fans.

But with that said - Go Eagles!

This year's ESPYs, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will broadcast on 6abc on July 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news sportsentertainmentphiladelphia eaglesjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2
1 killed, 2 injured in Camden County crash
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Car demolished in collision with Frito Lays truck on Boulevard
Show More
Man, 26, arrested after Delaware drug bust
Bodycam shows marijuana suspect dragging officer
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Police: Missing Drexel University student found dead
More TOP STORIES News