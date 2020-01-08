jeopardy

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' James Holzhauer mocks Brad Rutter over Philadelphia clue

By Brock Koller
The "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament is serious business, but that doesn't mean the contestants won't poke a little fun at each other along the way.

During the second game of night one, James Holzhauer - 'Jeopardy James' himself - was in control of the board. He selected the category American Idols for $600.

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest read the following clue:

The legendary Dick Clark was an idol of mine growing up, we both started as D.J.s, me in Los Angeles & Dick in this city where he first hosted "American Bandstand"


James was first to buzz in.

"James," host Alex Trebek said.

But James did not give his response at first.

No. His initial reaction was a mocking laugh in conjunction with a finger point directed toward Lancaster County native Brad Rutter.

"Haha," James taunted the Pennsylvanian, before turning back to Alex and saying, "What is Philadelphia?"

"Yes," Alex replied, as the live studio audience erupted in laughter.

Brad, a Manheim Township High School graduate, played along for not getting his hometown clue first.

"No need to rub it in," Brad said.

"American Bandstand" aired live five days a week from WPVI's Studio B until moving to Los Angeles in the 1960s.

But it was neither James nor Brad who came out on top during night one of the competition.

Ken Jennings walked away the winner of the first match with a winning total of $63,400. James came in second, with just $200 less.

The first contestant to win three matches will be declared the GOAT.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
Alex Trebek excited to bring 'Jeopardy!' special to primetime
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Residents near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst react to Iran missile strike
Show More
Attorney's arrest warrant mentions 'human grave,' Dulos due in court
Former Bucks Co. teacher admits to sexual abuse of 6 students
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run that killed father of 5
Blue Bell community gives back to man who had bike stolen
Girl Scout Cookies on the way to Philly to kick off season
More TOP STORIES News