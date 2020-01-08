'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' James Holzhauer mocks Brad Rutter over Philadelphia clue

During the second game of night one, James Holzhauer - 'Jeopardy James' himself - was in control of the board. He selected the category American Idols for $600.
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest read the following clue:
The legendary Dick Clark was an idol of mine growing up, we both started as D.J.s, me in Los Angeles & Dick in this city where he first hosted "American Bandstand"
James was first to buzz in.
"James," host Alex Trebek said.
But James did not give his response at first.
No. His initial reaction was a mocking laugh in conjunction with a finger point directed toward Lancaster County native Brad Rutter.
"Haha," James taunted the Pennsylvanian, before turning back to Alex and saying, "What is Philadelphia?"
"Yes," Alex replied, as the live studio audience erupted in laughter.
Brad, a Manheim Township High School graduate, played along for not getting his hometown clue first.
"No need to rub it in," Brad said.
"American Bandstand" aired live five days a week from WPVI's Studio B until moving to Los Angeles in the 1960s.
But it was neither James nor Brad who came out on top during night one of the competition.
Ken Jennings walked away the winner of the first match with a winning total of $63,400. James came in second, with just $200 less.
The first contestant to win three matches will be declared the GOAT.
"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.