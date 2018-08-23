ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68

EMBED </>More Videos

Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dead at 68. Watch the update from 6abc.com on August 23, 2018.

CNN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Ed King, the legendary guitarist who played both electric guitar and bass guitar for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Strawberry Alarm Clock, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68.

King, a Nashville resident, is responsible for co-writing "Sweet Home Alabama" and his voice can be heard counting down in the beginning of the song. He also co-wrote hits such as "Saturday Night Special," "Poison Whiskey," "Mr. Banker," "Swamp Music," and many others.

King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 along with some of his Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates. He was with the band from 1972 until 1975, and again from 1987 until 1996.

King left Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1996 due to congestive heart failure, and in 2011, King underwent a successful heart transplant.

In recent months, King had been battling cancer, and on Thursday, his family announced his death.
King was an icon to guitar players around the world and continued playing throughout his life, working with Nashville artists and staying a strong presence in the guitar community.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsfamous deathsmusic newsmusicTennessee
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
More News