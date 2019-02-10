GRAMMY AWARD

Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
The Grammy Awards wasted no time getting down to business, welcoming former first lady Michelle Obama onstage for a surprise appearance alongside some of the most powerful and influential women in the entertainment industry.

Just minutes into Sunday night's telecast, host Alicia Keys welcomed Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith to the stage. One by one, the group, which sent social media into a frenzy, sounded off on the unifying power of music and what it has meant to them at various points in their lives.

When the camera panned to Obama, the audience burst into an extended bout of applause, prompting her to remind the audience "we've got a show to do."

"From the Motown records I wore out on (Chicago's) South Side to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story," Obama said.

"Music shows us that all of it matters -- every story within every voice. Every note within every song," she added.

Obama later took to Twitter to extoll her friendship with Keys, calling her "one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know" and saying that there was "no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music."



The surprise appearance wasn't just a big moment for fans of Obama, Gaga, Smith, Keys and Lopez, it also marked an about-face after last year's show was criticized for the lack of women in its nominee and performer lineup.

The academy announced the new task force last year after Grammys CEO Neil Portnow said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage at the 2018 Grammys. Only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and the Grammys were criticized for not letting singer Lorde, the only women nominated for album of the year, perform at the show.

Click here for a full list of Grammy Award winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrammy awardmichelle obamajennifer lopezlady gagaalicia keysaward showsmusic newsbuzzworthywhat's trending
GRAMMY AWARD
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Award
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: "You're lying about me"
Cardi B, Camila Cabello among 2019 Grammys performers
More grammy award
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Ariana Grande wins first Grammy Award
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of wintry weather on the way
Check School Closings and Delays
Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot
Region braces for another coating of snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Vigil held for officer killed 10 years ago
Police car vandalized in Camden
8 displaced following house fire in Burlington County
Philadelphia Police vehicle involved in crash in North Philadelphia
Show More
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton
1 injured after car collides with paramedic vehicle in New Castle County
Man fatally shot in Atlantic City
More News