Miss America contestants to arrive in Atlantic City

The 51-hopefuls vying for the title of Miss America are due to arrive in Atlantic City Thursday.Dancing with the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and television personality Ross Matthews have been tapped to host.It will be the first pageant since sweeping leadership changes, in the wake of an email scandal.In recent days, a feud between Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and reigning Miss America Cara Mund has overshadowed the pageant.The 2019 Miss America competition is on Sunday, September 9th in Atlantic City.------