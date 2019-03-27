Musikfest named best music festival in the country

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Musikfest has rocked the Lehigh Valley since 1984, and now it's been named the number one music festival in North America by USA Today.
A panel of experts worked with USA Today's 10Best editors to select the top 20 festivals, then asked readers to vote for their favorites.
Musikfest came out on top, beating out popular festivals like Coachella and Austin City Limits.
FULL LIST:
1. Musikfest - Bethlehem, Penn.
2. Riot Fest - Chicago
3. Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival - Las Vegas
4. Outside Lands - San Francisco
5. Old Settler's Music Festival - Tilmon, Texas
6. Desert Daze - Lake Perris, Calif.
7. BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa, Calif.
8. Fortress Festival - Fort Worth
9. Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin
10. Coachella - Indio, Calif.
"For Musikfest to be listed as the best music festival in North America is a tremendous accomplishment and reflection on the power of a community when it comes together to do something special," said Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, the nonprofit organization that runs the festival. "We are excited that the rest of the world now knows what our 1,800 volunteers, 3,300 members, nearly a million attendees and close to 200 sponsors - including our tremendous partnership with 6abc - have been shouting about for a long time."
Musikfest is the largest free music festival in the nation and boasts more than 500 performances on more than a dozen stages throughout a 10-day period.
This summer will mark 6abc's 15th year partnering with Musikfest. Check out the full lineup and more information on Musikfest at https://www.musikfest.org.
