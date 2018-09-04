OPRAH WINFREY

Oprah attends community festival in South Jersey

Oprah attends South Jersey festival on Labor Day Weekend 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WHITESBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Oprah Winfrey stopped by a South Jersey neighborhood for their annual celebration of community service.

The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro was celebrating its 30th anniversary at the annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival in Middle Township, Cape May County on Saturday.

Oprah was in attendance because her longtime partner, businessman Stedman Graham, who was born in Whitesboro, is the executive director of the Concerned Citizens group.



The theme of this year's festival was "Pearls of Wisdom."

While at the event, Oprah spoke with 100-year-old Lillian Inez Palmer and asked her for advice on living a long life.


"All I have to say is wash your face in cold water," Palmer said.

Oprah was also approached by a woman named Ameilda who sang to her.



"One of the great blessed benefits of being me, this beautiful woman just grabbed my arm and started singing," Oprah said.

Oprah posted videos of the event to her Instagram account, including meeting up with Graham's cousin who was cooking 200 pounds of fried chicken.


Oprah said she had one piece, but would've had more if not for Weight Watchers.

