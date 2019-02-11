Questlove gets drumming lesson from Grover

You may not think Questlove would need lessons when it comes to the drums.After all, he is a member of The Roots, the multi-time Grammy Award winning band that performs on television every weeknight.The Philly drummer has also been known to jam on the Parkway on July 4th and take his talents to Penn's Landing for the annual Roots Picnic every summer.Questlove knows his hi-hats from his snare. But he couldn't pass up the opportunity to learn from a self-proclaimed true professional- a furry one at that.Questlove's quest for percussion proficiency took him to Sesame Street where monster music teacher Grover was ready with drumsticks or "wands" in hand.In the latest episode of the long running children's educational program titled "The Big Pretend Band," Grover and Questlove trade banter and beats.And, coincidentally enough, the letter of the day was 'M' for musician.Grover says, "A drummer is a musician and, luckily, we have one of the world's most amazing drummers right here..."Questlove interjects, "Oh, thank you, Grover...""Me!" Grover not surprisingly admits.The blue monster/sometimes superhero then challenges Quest to follow his 'complex' moves.After two quick taps, Grover asks, "Did you get that? It's OK if you need me to do it again."Questlove copies Grover to a T (or is it an M in this case)."You are a very quick learner, Mr. Questlove," Grover says.Grover then gives Quest a "really hard" sequence and tells him, "It's OK if you want to give up now. No shame. Not from this direction."After Quest once again shines, the "promising student," as Grover calls him, asks if he can try something of his own."If you want. I do not want you to embarrass yourself," Grover kindly warns.With that, Questlove shows off his true potential.And Grover is impressed...with himself."I am not only an excellent drummer, but I am also an amazing music teacher!" Grover exclaims.Maybe we'll see Grover at this year's Roots Picnic. H is for headliner.-----