Roots Picnic to move to 'greener pastures' at Mann Music Center

The Roots Picnic at Penn's Landing. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are planning on attending the annual Roots Picnic this year you might actually be able to have a legitimate picnic... on grass.

Questlove announced via Instagram on Monday that the venue for this year's event will be moved from Penn's Landing to the grounds of the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park.



The festival featuring multiple musical performances has been held at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing for the past 11 years.

This year's event, which will be held on Saturday, June 1, will feature three stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art and dialogue.



Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.
