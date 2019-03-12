Roots Picnic to move to 'greener pastures' at Mann Music Center

🚨 #RootsPicnic 2019 / Saturday, June 1 / Philadelphia



We’re taking the Picnic to the park! Our new festival site - the Mann at Fairmount Park - will include 3 stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art & dialogue 🙌



Tix on sale Friday @ noon. More info: https://t.co/AXrZDZp7Ca pic.twitter.com/an1CEJM1YM — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) March 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are planning on attending the annual Roots Picnic this year you might actually be able to have a legitimate picnic... on grass.Questlove announced via Instagram on Monday that the venue for this year's event will be moved from Penn's Landing to the grounds of the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park.The festival featuring multiple musical performances has been held at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing for the past 11 years.This year's event, which will be held on Saturday, June 1, will feature three stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art and dialogue.Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.