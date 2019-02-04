The Oscars are fast approaching, and we're learning more about which stars to expect at the star-studded event.
Some A-list celebrities who will be presenting at Hollywood's biggest night of the year include music superstars, past Oscar winners and actors with big films coming out soon. Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson (AKA Captain Marvel) were among the first batch of presenters, which was announced Monday.
Here are the presenters we know about so far. Check back for more as they're announced.
Awkwafina
Daniel Craig
Chris Evans
Tina Fey
Whoopi Goldberg
Brie Larson
Jennifer Lopez
Amy Poehler
Maya Rudolph
Amandla Stenberg
Charlize Theron
Tessa Thompson
Constance Wu
