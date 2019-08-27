Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expected to be out of this world

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- It's no secret many Star Wars fans likely had August 29 marked on the calendars for months, and now we're days away from the long-awaited park: Star Wars: Galaxy Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.If you're planning to be one of the first to visit the new land in Disney Hollywood Studios pack your patience, the company is predicting huge crowds at the intergalactic theme park in Orlando.One of the reasons: one of the land's two rides. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, will be opening this week. The much talked about ride will give guests control of the iconic spacecraft during a smuggling mission and come face-to-face with enemies and walk the halls of the Star Destroyer.Guests can also build their own lightsabers at Savi's Workshop and chill out with some of the galaxy's most exotic creatures and have a drink or two at Olga's Catina.On Tuesday, we're going to show you some of the best ways to experience this new epic land.The other Star Wars ride, Rise of the Resistance, won't be open until December.