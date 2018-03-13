We already know it, and now the rest of the country is learning that the tri-state is packed with talented people.In just the first two nights of American Idol, three people from our area have wowed the judges and are on their way to Hollywood.After night two of the premiere here on 6abc, I think we can say with confidence that this is our year.On Monday night, a third contestant from our area auditioned and a third golden ticket was handed out.Mara Justine is a 16-year-old sophomore at Absegami High School in Galloway Township, New Jersey.Mara's mom, Linda, tells us she's had that big voice since she was a little girl.Mara started singing when she was 8-years-old and 8 years later, she got her shot at stardom and her chance to sing for the celebrity judges.Let's just say, their decision was unanimous."Having them all standing up for me after I got done performing, it was just so cool. It really was. They actually told me afterward in the interview that I was the first standing ovation of the season, which I freaked out. I was like 'What?? That's crazy!'," said Mara.And so Mara is on her way to Hollywood with mom by her side - her biggest fan since day one.------