billie holiday

'Looking for Lady Day:' A 6abc special on the life of Billie Holiday in the City of Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc's Special Presentation - Looking For Lady Day Billie Holiday and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Billie Holiday and Philadelphia.

It was a lifelong relationship and it was very complicated.

Our city was an important part of her life, both positive and negative.

Watch our special presentation "Looking for Lady Day" hosted and written by Action News anchor Tamala Edwards.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentbillie holiday
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BILLIE HOLIDAY
Coming this weekend: "Looking for Lady Day"
Andra Day plays music legend in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the Philadelphia connections
Philly's Billie Holiday gets her due in new movie, documentary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash near Delaware Memorial Bridge
Man found shot and killed outside Cherry Hill apartment complex
Family says 21-year-old's death was case of mistaken identity
Bar service permitted once again in Pa. outside Philly
Upper Darby Twp. police search for missing pregnant woman
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
Show More
Philly vaccine rollout moves to Phase 1c on Monday | What you should know
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Fire damages homes at former Warminster naval air base
March Madness: Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater you have to see
AccuWeather: Milder for Easter Sunday, staying nice on Monday
More TOP STORIES News