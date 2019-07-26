Weekend Happenings - July 26, 2019

South Philadelphia's largest summer street festival is back. The East Passyunk Car Show will bring together nearly 200 muscle, classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. The car show will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Blast into outer space at the Mann Center Friday night. Enjoy the movie "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The film begins at 8 p.m.
It's Christmas in July at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Bucks County. Families can have a holiday meal with Elmo and his friends, plus get a photo with Cookie Monster Santa Claus.
Musical acts Hozier, Elvis Costello and Blondie hit the stage in Camden for the annual XPoNential Music Festival. The event is put on by WXPN, the public radio station of the University of Pennsylvania.
For foodies, this weekend is your last chance to take advantage of some great sampling menus during Ardmore's Restaurant Week and University City's Dining Days, both of those wrap up on Sunday.
And it's fabulous hitting the water during Bartram's Garden 9th annual Tidal Boat Parade on Saturday. The event takes place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Participants compete for trophies in various categories like best costume and best decorated boat.
For something truly different head over to the American Swedish Historical Museum for their SmorgasBeer Summer Beer Festival. There will be local breweries on hand as well as lawn games and a traditional Swedish quiz walk. That's on Saturday from 6-9pm.
Parks on Tap heads to Fairmount Water Works while Trails on Tap pops up at Riverfront Park in Royersford.
Celebrate Shark Week at Evil Genius Brewing Company. The brewery has a pale ale special called "Bucket o' Sharks". You can get the 4.4% Hazy Mosaic Pale Ale in cans. The special 4 pack, comes on ice, in an Evil Genius beach bucket. That special starts Saturday and runs until they are gone. Then on Sunday join the .5k Shark Run (just about a block) to benefit the Schuylkill River Restoration Fund.
