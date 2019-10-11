The 6th annual Old City Fest kicks off on Sunday from 11-6 along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Old City Fest is a celebration of art and design, fashion and food, and creativity and culture.
Starting today, you can join 150 local artists for the Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Fair in Rittenhouse Square. There will be sculptures, paintings, and other creative works to purchase. On Saturday, 18th street will be blocked off to traffic for outdoor dining along the park.
You have 3 days to choose from to enjoy Oktoberfest in Dilworth Park. There will be tons of seasonal craft beer, live music from a DJ and local bands. There's also a chance to shop at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market.
Don't believe ghosts? Well, might after you check out the "Ghost Ship" that sailed its way into the Delaware river last weekend. It's a 50 foot tall and 90 foot wide light and water based installation. This spooky ship will be docked in Race Street Pier until November 3rd so you still have time to see it.
Boo at the Zoo kicks off this weekend at the Philadelphia Zoo. It runs Saturdays and Sundays, October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27th 10:00am to 4:00pm daily. Enjoy festive fall offerings available for purchase throughout the Zoo: hot apple cider, reusable Boo at the Zoo trick-or-treat bags and much more. Free with Zoo Regular Admission
Weekend Happenings - October 11, 2019
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News