Welcome to the planet of Batuu, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney World

BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- Welcome to the planet of Batuu where the language is Arubes and stormtroopers are trying to take over.

We've seen the black spires, some stormtroopers from the first order and even some droids in desperate need of repair, but the main attractions at this park are the rides.

We just got a tour of the Rise of the Resistance Ride - the last of two rides opening at the park. No one has been allowed to see it ever.

It's so top secret, we couldn't even bring our cameras in because it doesn't open until December but these are some of the images from inside.

Guests will go on board a full transport shuttle and find themselves in the middle of a climactic battle with the first order and the resistance even facing off with Kylo Ren!!!
