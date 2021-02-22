Meet Ernest Owens, new leader of Philly's Association of Black Journalists

And the PABJ has a new President who is making waves in the industry and on the airwaves.
Ernest Owens is the first openly gay President of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists - an advocacy group that pre-dates the national organization (NABJ).
With founding members before him like Chuck Stone and Mary Mason, he plans to continue as a trailblazer and honor the legacy. He is also making pioneering steps in publishing, as the first Black Editor-At-Large in Philadelphia Magazine's 113-year history.
